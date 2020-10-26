LSV Asset Management Sells 17,391 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.13% of Universal Health Services worth $193,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 204,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.