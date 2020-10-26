LSV Asset Management Sells 1,933,285 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933,285 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.98% of Outfront Media worth $62,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. 27,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

