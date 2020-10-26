LSV Asset Management Sells 205,895 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,397,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,895 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.01% of HCA Healthcare worth $423,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. 32,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

