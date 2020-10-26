LSV Asset Management Sells 235,693 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,693 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.85% of Cummins worth $576,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

Cummins stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.46. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,090. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

