LSV Asset Management Sells 24,800 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.23% of Meritage Homes worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,300 shares of company stock worth $17,027,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE MTH traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

