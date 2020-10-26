LSV Asset Management Sells 27,180 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $60,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $1,736,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 16,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2,234.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.30. 110,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,078. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.