LSV Asset Management Sells 289,105 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,105 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.70% of PulteGroup worth $334,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 54,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,599. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.