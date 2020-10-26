LSV Asset Management Sells 290,594 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $208,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after buying an additional 462,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 55,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

