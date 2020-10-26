LSV Asset Management Sells 32,400 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,916,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $75,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,763. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.