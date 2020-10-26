LSV Asset Management Sells 3,264,793 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,264,793 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $49,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 611,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 101,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

