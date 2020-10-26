LSV Asset Management Sells 32,923 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $57,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 37,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,159. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

