LSV Asset Management Sells 350,343 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,435,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,343 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.05% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $72,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 795.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 74.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,479 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. 139,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

