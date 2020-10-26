LSV Asset Management Sells 561,251 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679,367 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 561,251 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.10% of Exelon worth $381,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 463,947 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,618,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 170,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,082. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.