LSV Asset Management Sells 650,636 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 650,636 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Verizon Communications worth $1,077,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 84.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 593,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.