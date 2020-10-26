LSV Asset Management Sells 66,473 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,473 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.90% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $48,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

