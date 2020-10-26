LSV Asset Management Sells 721,516 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721,516 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $51,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

