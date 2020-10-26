LSV Asset Management Sells 75,909 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,909 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.24% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $60,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 825,941 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,267. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

