LSV Asset Management Sells 93,900 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.53% of Meritor worth $68,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Meritor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meritor by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $25.28. 3,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

