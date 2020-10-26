LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.29% of Herman Miller worth $76,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. 4,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 1.45. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

