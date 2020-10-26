LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.78% of Sanmina worth $69,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sanmina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Sanmina by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 80,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

