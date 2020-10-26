LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.73% of Deluxe worth $61,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. 1,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

