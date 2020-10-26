LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.97% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $63,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.