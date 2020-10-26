LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $52,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.28. 149,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

