Lydall (LDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Lydall has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $25.48.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lydall in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

