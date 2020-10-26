MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 157,783 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

