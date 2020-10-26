Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

