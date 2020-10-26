Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPFRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Mapfre to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

