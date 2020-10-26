Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $3,542,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

