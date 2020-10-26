MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $558.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.75 and its 200-day moving average is $486.53. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $572.45. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.