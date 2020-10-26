Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

