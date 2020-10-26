Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marsh & McLennan have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, enhancements to digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing over the past several years driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. It has maintained a strong balance sheet and generated consistent financial cash flows for the past several years. Its disciplined capital management has enabled it to undertake prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, it has been suffering a low investment income phase. Its rising operating expenses and high debt level continue to bother. High exposure to adverse forex and weak guidance remain concerns.”

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.13.

MMC stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

