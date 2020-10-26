Martin Andersson Acquires 7,500,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Martin Andersson purchased 100,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

LON CGH opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.34) on Monday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a one year low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

