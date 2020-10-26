Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY opened at $38.38 on Friday. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities.

