Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.12. 26,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.