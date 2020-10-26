Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Get Mastermind alerts:

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.