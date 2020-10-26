Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMND opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.22.
About Mastermind
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.