Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

MTDR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 273,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Matador Resources by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

