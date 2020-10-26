Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $120.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 523.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.