Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEC. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 129,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $63,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.