MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

