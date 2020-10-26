MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 47.8% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,546.65 and $10.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004543 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

