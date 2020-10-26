Melrose Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MELR) vs. The Community Financial (OTCMKTS:TCFC) Head to Head Review

Melrose Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MELR) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and The Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The Community Financial 17.45% 7.72% 0.74%

Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Community Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Community Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Community Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Community Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and The Community Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 5.02 $1.77 million N/A N/A The Community Financial $78.22 million 1.69 $15.27 million $2.75 8.14

The Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of The Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Melrose Bancorp and The Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The Community Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Community Financial beats Melrose Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans and home equity loans and lines of credit, and to a much lesser extent, commercial real estate, construction and consumer loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts and NOW accounts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc.is based in Massachusetts.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

