Meme Price Down 38.3% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Meme has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $208.73 or 0.01583415 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $4.43 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00543951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004156 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

