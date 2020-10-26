Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.63-5.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.63-5.78 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

