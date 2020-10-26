Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) vs. Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGTXU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 84.29% 37.82% 34.55% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $1.81 million 3.92 $1.63 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.60 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Mesa Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.