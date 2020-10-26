Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

