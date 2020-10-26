MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

