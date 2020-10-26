Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Head to Head Review

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Miller Industries and (HYLN), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A (HYLN) 0 1 0 0 2.00

(HYLN) has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given (HYLN)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (HYLN) is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HYLN) has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of (HYLN) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and (HYLN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.41% 12.02% 7.88% (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and (HYLN)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.43 $39.11 million N/A N/A (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Summary

Miller Industries beats (HYLN) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About (HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

