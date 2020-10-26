Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $209.76 and last traded at $209.76, with a volume of 6666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.20.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.
In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
