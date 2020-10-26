Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $209.76 and last traded at $209.76, with a volume of 6666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.