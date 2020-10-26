Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

