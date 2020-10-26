Mizuho Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

